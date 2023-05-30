English
    Godavari Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.37 crore, down 15.61% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godavari Drugs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.37 crore in March 2023 down 15.61% from Rs. 44.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 up 5.03% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2023 up 0.71% from Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2022.

    Godavari Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.

    Godavari Drugs shares closed at 86.03 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.31% returns over the last 6 months and 23.08% over the last 12 months.

    Godavari Drugs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.3739.1644.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.3739.1644.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.9527.3537.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.134.75-1.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.341.201.15
    Depreciation0.500.510.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.533.593.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.191.762.29
    Other Income0.160.300.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.342.052.40
    Interest1.031.100.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.320.951.78
    Exceptional Items0.23----
    P/L Before Tax1.540.951.78
    Tax0.210.290.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.330.671.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.330.671.27
    Equity Share Capital7.537.537.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.770.891.68
    Diluted EPS1.770.891.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.770.891.68
    Diluted EPS1.770.891.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am