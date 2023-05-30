Godavari Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.37 crore, down 15.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.37 crore in March 2023 down 15.61% from Rs. 44.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 up 5.03% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2023 up 0.71% from Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2022.

Godavari Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.

Godavari Drugs shares closed at 86.03 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.31% returns over the last 6 months and 23.08% over the last 12 months.