Godavari Drugs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.28 crore, up 34.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.28 crore in March 2022 up 34.35% from Rs. 32.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022 down 1.47% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.

Godavari Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.71 in March 2021.

Godavari Drugs shares closed at 71.75 on April 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.31% returns over the last 6 months and 37.32% over the last 12 months.