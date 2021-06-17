Godavari Drugs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.96 crore, up 34.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.96 crore in March 2021 up 34.87% from Rs. 24.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021 up 70.32% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021 up 71.79% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2020.

Godavari Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2020.

Godavari Drugs shares closed at 66.95 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.59% returns over the last 6 months and 218.05% over the last 12 months.