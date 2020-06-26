Godavari Drugs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore, down 0.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore in March 2020 down 0.92% from Rs. 24.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020 up 107.84% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2020 down 3.7% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2019.

Godavari Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2019.

Godavari Drugs shares closed at 32.35 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given 112.13% returns over the last 6 months and 46.05% over the last 12 months.