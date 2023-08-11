Godavari Drugs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.42 crore, down 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.42 crore in June 2023 down 16.76% from Rs. 42.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 down 12.06% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2023 up 9.31% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

Godavari Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2022.

Godavari Drugs shares closed at 102.45 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.04% returns over the last 6 months and 50.88% over the last 12 months.