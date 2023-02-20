Godavari Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.16 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.16 crore in December 2022 up 16% from Rs. 33.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 49.78% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 2.66% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.