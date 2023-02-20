Godavari Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.16 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.16 crore in December 2022 up 16% from Rs. 33.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 49.78% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 2.66% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.

Godavari Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2021.

Godavari Drugs shares closed at 85.10 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.23% returns over the last 6 months and 42.07% over the last 12 months.