Godavari Drugs Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore, up 1.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore in December 2021 up 1.99% from Rs. 33.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021 up 32.88% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021 down 0.75% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2020.

Godavari Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2020.

Godavari Drugs shares closed at 62.45 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.45% returns over the last 6 months and 51.21% over the last 12 months.