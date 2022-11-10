 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GOCL Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.83 crore, up 82.21% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.83 crore in September 2022 up 82.21% from Rs. 21.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.20 crore in September 2022 up 125.75% from Rs. 27.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.07 crore in September 2022 up 220.88% from Rs. 29.94 crore in September 2021.

GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 12.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.47 in September 2021.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 285.40 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.13% over the last 12 months.

GOCL Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.83 44.57 21.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.83 44.57 21.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.84 13.00 9.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.43 -- 0.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.51 2.98 -6.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.10 8.42 7.25
Depreciation 1.11 1.04 0.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.60 16.98 11.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.72 2.15 -1.92
Other Income 96.69 227.78 31.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.96 229.93 29.11
Interest 0.22 0.30 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 94.74 229.62 29.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 94.74 229.62 29.02
Tax 33.54 80.33 1.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.20 149.29 27.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.20 149.29 27.11
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.34 30.12 5.47
Diluted EPS 12.34 30.12 5.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.34 30.12 5.47
Diluted EPS 12.34 30.12 5.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:41 pm
