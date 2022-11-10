English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GOCL Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.83 crore, up 82.21% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.83 crore in September 2022 up 82.21% from Rs. 21.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.20 crore in September 2022 up 125.75% from Rs. 27.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.07 crore in September 2022 up 220.88% from Rs. 29.94 crore in September 2021.

    GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 12.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.47 in September 2021.

    GOCL Corp shares closed at 285.40 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.13% over the last 12 months.

    GOCL Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.8344.5721.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.8344.5721.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.8413.009.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.43--0.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.512.98-6.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.108.427.25
    Depreciation1.111.040.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.6016.9811.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.722.15-1.92
    Other Income96.69227.7831.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.96229.9329.11
    Interest0.220.300.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.74229.6229.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax94.74229.6229.02
    Tax33.5480.331.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.20149.2927.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.20149.2927.11
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3430.125.47
    Diluted EPS12.3430.125.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3430.125.47
    Diluted EPS12.3430.125.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:41 pm