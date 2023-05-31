GOCL Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.61 crore, up 62.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.61 crore in March 2023 up 62.45% from Rs. 29.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2023 up 47.59% from Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2023 up 39.18% from Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2022.

GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 321.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.21% returns over the last 6 months and 27.26% over the last 12 months.