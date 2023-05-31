English
    GOCL Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.61 crore, up 62.45% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.61 crore in March 2023 up 62.45% from Rs. 29.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2023 up 47.59% from Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2023 up 39.18% from Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2022.

    GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

    GOCL Corp shares closed at 321.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.21% returns over the last 6 months and 27.26% over the last 12 months.

    GOCL Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.6144.1029.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.6144.1029.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.7414.829.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.560.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.230.59-1.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.738.296.92
    Depreciation2.071.181.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.0816.8714.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.301.80-1.53
    Other Income15.5016.1712.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2017.9810.66
    Interest0.240.310.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.9617.6710.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.9617.6710.06
    Tax3.615.663.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.3512.017.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.3512.017.01
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.092.421.41
    Diluted EPS2.092.421.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.092.421.41
    Diluted EPS2.092.421.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:33 am