GOCL Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.31 crore, down 18.47% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.31 crore in March 2022 down 18.47% from Rs. 35.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2022 down 24.48% from Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2022 down 11.91% from Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2021.

GOCL Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2021.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 235.15 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.20% returns over the last 6 months and 9.88% over the last 12 months.

GOCL Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.31 38.49 35.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.31 38.49 35.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.66 10.08 8.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.22 0.21 0.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.21 3.77 0.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.92 7.38 6.22
Depreciation 1.03 0.89 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.21 18.83 14.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.53 -2.67 4.28
Other Income 12.18 12.35 8.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.66 9.68 12.46
Interest 0.60 0.38 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.06 9.30 12.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.06 9.30 12.07
Tax 3.04 2.77 2.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.01 6.54 9.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.01 6.54 9.28
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.41 1.32 1.87
Diluted EPS 1.41 1.32 1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.41 1.32 1.87
Diluted EPS 1.41 1.32 1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:47 pm
