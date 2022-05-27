GOCL Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.31 crore, down 18.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.31 crore in March 2022 down 18.47% from Rs. 35.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2022 down 24.48% from Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2022 down 11.91% from Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2021.

GOCL Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2021.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 235.15 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.20% returns over the last 6 months and 9.88% over the last 12 months.