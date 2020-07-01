GOCL Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.46 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.46 crore in March 2020 down 10.96% from Rs. 27.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 98.13% from Rs. 14.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2020 down 83.07% from Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2019.

GOCL Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2019.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 174.00 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.01% returns over the last 6 months and -35.15% over the last 12 months.