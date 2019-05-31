GOCL Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.47 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.47 crore in March 2019 up 24.31% from Rs. 22.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.25 crore in March 2019 up 53.73% from Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2019 up 13.03% from Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2018.

GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.88 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2018.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 290.95 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 6 months and -38.31% over the last 12 months.