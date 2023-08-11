GOCL Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.28 crore, down 18.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.28 crore in June 2023 down 18.59% from Rs. 44.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2023 down 92.87% from Rs. 149.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.12 crore in June 2023 down 92.59% from Rs. 230.97 crore in June 2022.

GOCL Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 30.12 in June 2022.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 450.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.98% returns over the last 6 months and 57.89% over the last 12 months.