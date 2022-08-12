 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GOCL Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.57 crore, up 38.58% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.57 crore in June 2022 up 38.58% from Rs. 32.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.29 crore in June 2022 up 2019.99% from Rs. 7.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.97 crore in June 2022 up 1982.69% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2021.

GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 30.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2021.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 284.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months and 3.93% over the last 12 months.

GOCL Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.57 29.31 32.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.57 29.31 32.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.00 9.66 9.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.22 0.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.98 -1.21 -0.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.42 6.92 6.31
Depreciation 1.04 1.03 0.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.98 14.21 13.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.15 -1.53 1.97
Other Income 227.78 12.18 8.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.93 10.66 10.26
Interest 0.30 0.60 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 229.62 10.06 9.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 229.62 10.06 9.94
Tax 80.33 3.04 2.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 149.29 7.01 7.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 149.29 7.01 7.04
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.12 1.41 1.42
Diluted EPS 30.12 1.41 1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.12 1.41 1.42
Diluted EPS 30.12 1.41 1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
