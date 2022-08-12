GOCL Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.57 crore, up 38.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.57 crore in June 2022 up 38.58% from Rs. 32.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.29 crore in June 2022 up 2019.99% from Rs. 7.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.97 crore in June 2022 up 1982.69% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2021.

GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 30.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2021.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 284.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months and 3.93% over the last 12 months.