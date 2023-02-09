GOCL Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.10 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.10 crore in December 2022 up 14.57% from Rs. 38.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2022 up 83.68% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2022 up 81.27% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.