GOCL Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.10 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.10 crore in December 2022 up 14.57% from Rs. 38.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2022 up 83.68% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2022 up 81.27% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.

GOCL Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.10 38.83 38.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.10 38.83 38.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.82 18.84 10.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.56 0.43 0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.59 -4.51 3.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.29 8.10 7.38
Depreciation 1.18 1.11 0.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.87 16.60 18.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.80 -1.72 -2.67
Other Income 16.17 96.69 12.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.98 94.96 9.68
Interest 0.31 0.22 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.67 94.74 9.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.67 94.74 9.30
Tax 5.66 33.54 2.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.01 61.20 6.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.01 61.20 6.54
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.42 12.34 1.32
Diluted EPS 2.42 12.34 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.42 12.34 1.32
Diluted EPS 2.42 12.34 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited