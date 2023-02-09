GOCL Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.10 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.10 crore in December 2022 up 14.57% from Rs. 38.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2022 up 83.68% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2022 up 81.27% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.

GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 339.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.60% returns over the last 6 months and 7.43% over the last 12 months.