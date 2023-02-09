English
    GOCL Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.10 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.10 crore in December 2022 up 14.57% from Rs. 38.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2022 up 83.68% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2022 up 81.27% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.

    GOCL Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.1038.8338.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.1038.8338.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.8218.8410.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.560.430.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.59-4.513.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.298.107.38
    Depreciation1.181.110.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8716.6018.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.80-1.72-2.67
    Other Income16.1796.6912.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9894.969.68
    Interest0.310.220.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.6794.749.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.6794.749.30
    Tax5.6633.542.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.0161.206.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.0161.206.54
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.4212.341.32
    Diluted EPS2.4212.341.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.4212.341.32
    Diluted EPS2.4212.341.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
