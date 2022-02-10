GOCL Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.49 crore, up 55.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.49 crore in December 2021 up 55.66% from Rs. 24.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2021 down 80.16% from Rs. 32.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021 down 70.78% from Rs. 36.18 crore in December 2020.

GOCL Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.65 in December 2020.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 325.45 on February 09, 2022 (NSE)