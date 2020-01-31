GOCL Corp Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore, down 3.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore in December 2019 down 3.03% from Rs. 24.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019 down 91.15% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2019 up 2.47% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2018.

GOCL Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2018.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 281.75 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.07% returns over the last 6 months and 18.98% over the last 12 months.