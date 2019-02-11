GOCL Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.54 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.54 crore in December 2018 up 10.12% from Rs. 22.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2018 up 16.42% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2018 down 60.87% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2017.

GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2017.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 233.25 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.77% returns over the last 6 months and -61.10% over the last 12 months.