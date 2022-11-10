 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GOCL Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.02 crore, up 59.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 194.02 crore in September 2022 up 59.2% from Rs. 121.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.37 crore in September 2022 up 1803.16% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.08 crore in September 2022 up 497.47% from Rs. 17.42 crore in September 2021.

GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 8.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 285.40 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.13% over the last 12 months.

GOCL Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 194.02 236.66 121.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 194.02 236.66 121.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.43 195.75 97.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.43 -- 0.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.73 -5.75 -7.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.40 15.94 14.44
Depreciation 2.44 2.36 2.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.40 51.28 23.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.34 -22.93 -8.63
Other Income 124.98 249.97 23.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.64 227.04 15.33
Interest 25.96 20.51 11.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.68 206.53 3.49
Exceptional Items -10.16 -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.52 206.53 3.49
Tax 25.14 81.48 1.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.37 125.05 2.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.37 125.05 2.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.37 125.05 2.12
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.15 25.22 0.43
Diluted EPS 8.15 25.22 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.15 25.22 0.43
Diluted EPS 8.15 25.22 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #GOCL Corp #GOCL Corporation #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.