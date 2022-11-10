GOCL Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.02 crore, up 59.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.02 crore in September 2022 up 59.2% from Rs. 121.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.37 crore in September 2022 up 1803.16% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.08 crore in September 2022 up 497.47% from Rs. 17.42 crore in September 2021.

GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 8.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 285.40 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.13% over the last 12 months.