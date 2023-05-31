English
    GOCL Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 241.79 crore, up 87.82% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 241.79 crore in March 2023 up 87.82% from Rs. 128.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2023 down 90.4% from Rs. 143.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.13 crore in March 2023 up 44.82% from Rs. 39.45 crore in March 2022.

    GOCL Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 28.90 in March 2022.

    GOCL Corp shares closed at 321.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.21% returns over the last 6 months and 27.26% over the last 12 months.

    GOCL Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations241.79248.31128.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations241.79248.31128.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials178.56197.9687.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.560.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.36-11.65-1.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7615.5313.04
    Depreciation2.682.982.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.0331.7525.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.6611.182.52
    Other Income60.1253.8834.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.4565.0637.19
    Interest38.5333.5516.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.9231.5120.27
    Exceptional Items0.618.78127.61
    P/L Before Tax16.5340.29147.88
    Tax2.778.324.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.7631.98143.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.7631.98143.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.7631.98143.27
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.786.4528.90
    Diluted EPS2.786.4528.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.786.4528.90
    Diluted EPS2.786.4528.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:00 pm