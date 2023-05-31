GOCL Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 241.79 crore, up 87.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.79 crore in March 2023 up 87.82% from Rs. 128.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2023 down 90.4% from Rs. 143.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.13 crore in March 2023 up 44.82% from Rs. 39.45 crore in March 2022.

GOCL Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 28.90 in March 2022.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 321.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.21% returns over the last 6 months and 27.26% over the last 12 months.