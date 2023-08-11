English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GOCL Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 197.22 crore, down 16.66% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 197.22 crore in June 2023 down 16.66% from Rs. 236.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.16 crore in June 2023 down 90.28% from Rs. 125.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.43 crore in June 2023 down 74.97% from Rs. 229.40 crore in June 2022.

    GOCL Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.22 in June 2022.

    GOCL Corp shares closed at 450.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.98% returns over the last 6 months and 57.89% over the last 12 months.

    GOCL Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations197.22241.79236.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations197.22241.79236.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials152.29178.56195.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.05--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.8814.36-5.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.3415.7615.94
    Depreciation2.882.682.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.0436.0351.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.21-5.66-22.93
    Other Income61.7660.12249.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.5554.45227.04
    Interest41.9038.5320.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6515.92206.53
    Exceptional Items3.530.61--
    P/L Before Tax16.1716.53206.53
    Tax4.012.7781.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.1613.76125.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.1613.76125.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.1613.76125.05
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.452.7825.22
    Diluted EPS2.452.7825.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.452.7825.22
    Diluted EPS2.452.7825.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #GOCL Corp #GOCL Corporation #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!