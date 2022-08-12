 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GOCL Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.66 crore, up 66.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.66 crore in June 2022 up 66.92% from Rs. 141.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.05 crore in June 2022 up 429.43% from Rs. 23.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.40 crore in June 2022 up 441.04% from Rs. 42.40 crore in June 2021.

GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 25.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.76 in June 2021.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 284.70 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and 3.60% over the last 12 months.

GOCL Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 236.66 128.73 141.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 236.66 128.73 141.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 195.75 87.46 98.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.13 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.75 -1.77 -4.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.94 13.04 13.29
Depreciation 2.36 2.26 2.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.28 25.11 26.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.93 2.52 6.49
Other Income 249.97 34.67 33.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 227.04 37.19 40.36
Interest 20.51 16.92 12.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 206.53 20.27 28.13
Exceptional Items -- 127.61 --
P/L Before Tax 206.53 147.88 28.13
Tax 81.48 4.61 4.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 125.05 143.27 23.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 125.05 143.27 23.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 125.05 143.27 23.62
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.22 28.90 4.76
Diluted EPS 25.22 28.90 4.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.22 28.90 4.76
Diluted EPS 25.22 28.90 4.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
