    GOCL Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.66 crore, up 66.92% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 236.66 crore in June 2022 up 66.92% from Rs. 141.78 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.05 crore in June 2022 up 429.43% from Rs. 23.62 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.40 crore in June 2022 up 441.04% from Rs. 42.40 crore in June 2021.

    GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 25.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.76 in June 2021.

    Close

    GOCL Corp shares closed at 284.70 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and 3.60% over the last 12 months.

    GOCL Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations236.66128.73141.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations236.66128.73141.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials195.7587.4698.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.130.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.75-1.77-4.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.9413.0413.29
    Depreciation2.362.262.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.2825.1126.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.932.526.49
    Other Income249.9734.6733.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax227.0437.1940.36
    Interest20.5116.9212.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax206.5320.2728.13
    Exceptional Items--127.61--
    P/L Before Tax206.53147.8828.13
    Tax81.484.614.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities125.05143.2723.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period125.05143.2723.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates125.05143.2723.62
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.2228.904.76
    Diluted EPS25.2228.904.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.2228.904.76
    Diluted EPS25.2228.904.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
