GOCL Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.66 crore, up 66.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.66 crore in June 2022 up 66.92% from Rs. 141.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.05 crore in June 2022 up 429.43% from Rs. 23.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.40 crore in June 2022 up 441.04% from Rs. 42.40 crore in June 2021.

GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 25.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.76 in June 2021.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 284.70 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and 3.60% over the last 12 months.