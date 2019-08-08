GOCL Corp Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 133.13 crore, up 0.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.13 crore in June 2019 up 0.03% from Rs. 133.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.86 crore in June 2019 down 26.24% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.28 crore in June 2019 down 34.17% from Rs. 24.73 crore in June 2018.

GOCL Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2018.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 285.75 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.67% returns over the last 6 months and -25.80% over the last 12 months.