GOCL Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.31 crore, up 134.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.31 crore in December 2022 up 134.75% from Rs. 105.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.98 crore in December 2022 up 351.2% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.04 crore in December 2022 up 131.74% from Rs. 29.36 crore in December 2021.

GOCL Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 248.31 194.02 105.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 248.31 194.02 105.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 197.96 159.43 60.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.56 0.43 0.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.65 -2.73 6.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.53 16.40 13.94
Depreciation 2.98 2.44 2.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.75 41.40 26.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.18 -23.34 -4.81
Other Income 53.88 124.98 31.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.06 101.64 27.09
Interest 33.55 25.96 16.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.51 75.68 11.04
Exceptional Items 8.78 -10.16 --
P/L Before Tax 40.29 65.52 11.04
Tax 8.32 25.14 3.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.98 40.37 7.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.98 40.37 7.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.98 40.37 7.09
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.45 8.15 1.43
Diluted EPS 6.45 8.15 1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.45 8.15 1.43
Diluted EPS 6.45 8.15 1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited