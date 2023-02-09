GOCL Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.31 crore, up 134.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.31 crore in December 2022 up 134.75% from Rs. 105.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.98 crore in December 2022 up 351.2% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.04 crore in December 2022 up 131.74% from Rs. 29.36 crore in December 2021.