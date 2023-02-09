English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GOCL Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.31 crore, up 134.75% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 248.31 crore in December 2022 up 134.75% from Rs. 105.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.98 crore in December 2022 up 351.2% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.04 crore in December 2022 up 131.74% from Rs. 29.36 crore in December 2021.

    GOCL Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations248.31194.02105.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations248.31194.02105.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials197.96159.4360.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.560.430.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.65-2.736.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.5316.4013.94
    Depreciation2.982.442.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.7541.4026.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.18-23.34-4.81
    Other Income53.88124.9831.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.06101.6427.09
    Interest33.5525.9616.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.5175.6811.04
    Exceptional Items8.78-10.16--
    P/L Before Tax40.2965.5211.04
    Tax8.3225.143.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.9840.377.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.9840.377.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.9840.377.09
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.458.151.43
    Diluted EPS6.458.151.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.458.151.43
    Diluted EPS6.458.151.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited