GOCL Corp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.78 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.78 crore in December 2021 up 8.26% from Rs. 97.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021 down 54.63% from Rs. 15.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.36 crore in December 2021 down 10.19% from Rs. 32.69 crore in December 2020.

GOCL Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.15 in December 2020.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 325.45 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.00% returns over the last 6 months and 33.63% over the last 12 months.