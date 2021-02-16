GOCL Corp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore, down 17.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore in December 2020 down 17.69% from Rs. 118.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.62 crore in December 2020 down 37.18% from Rs. 24.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.69 crore in December 2020 up 14.14% from Rs. 28.64 crore in December 2019.

GOCL Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.02 in December 2019.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 245.80 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.75% returns over the last 6 months and -11.55% over the last 12 months.