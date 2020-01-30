GOCL Corp Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 118.71 crore, down 17.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GOCL Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.71 crore in December 2019 down 17.67% from Rs. 144.19 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.87 crore in December 2019 up 96.08% from Rs. 12.68 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.64 crore in December 2019 up 27.18% from Rs. 22.52 crore in December 2018.

GOCL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.56 in December 2018.

GOCL Corp shares closed at 285.10 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.05% returns over the last 6 months and 17.11% over the last 12 months.