Goa Carbon Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.98 crore, down 13.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.98 crore in September 2020 down 13.31% from Rs. 101.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2020 up 63.5% from Rs. 13.77 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2020 up 77.69% from Rs. 9.37 crore in September 2019.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 213.65 on October 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.40% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.