Goa Carbon Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.98 crore, down 13.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goa Carbon are:
Net Sales at Rs 87.98 crore in September 2020 down 13.31% from Rs. 101.49 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2020 up 63.5% from Rs. 13.77 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2020 up 77.69% from Rs. 9.37 crore in September 2019.
Goa Carbon shares closed at 213.65 on October 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.40% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.
|Goa Carbon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|87.93
|55.63
|101.49
|Other Operating Income
|0.06
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|87.98
|55.63
|101.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.54
|65.11
|90.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.48
|-20.79
|-4.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.49
|4.56
|4.74
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.54
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.89
|9.05
|20.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.96
|-2.83
|-10.21
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.19
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.63
|-2.64
|-9.93
|Interest
|2.37
|2.41
|3.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.00
|-5.05
|-13.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.00
|-5.05
|-13.75
|Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.03
|-5.07
|-13.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.03
|-5.07
|-13.77
|Equity Share Capital
|9.15
|9.15
|9.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.49
|-5.54
|-15.05
|Diluted EPS
|-5.49
|-5.54
|-15.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.49
|-5.54
|-15.05
|Diluted EPS
|-5.49
|-5.54
|-15.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 01:00 pm