you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 01:01 PM IST

Goa Carbon Standalone September 2018 net sales at Rs 113.51 crore, Down 24.65% Q-o-Q.

Net Sales at Rs 113.51 crore in September 2018 Down 24.65% from Rs. 150.65 crore in September 2017.

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goa Carbon are:
Net Sales at Rs 113.51 crore in September 2018 Down 24.65% from Rs. 150.65 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2018 Down 109.22% from Rs. 13.76 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2018 Down 96.99% from Rs. 24.62 crore in September 2017.
Goa Carbon shares closed at 466.00 on October 08, 2018 (NSE) and has given -53.59% returns over the last 6 months and -21.55% over the last 12 months.
Goa Carbon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 113.33 124.67 150.64
Other Operating Income 0.18 0.05 0.00
Total Income From Operations 113.51 124.72 150.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 100.01 127.65 103.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.15 -33.81 15.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.37 4.66 4.03
Depreciation 0.50 0.48 0.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.05 11.58 2.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.74 14.16 24.62
Other Income 0.85 0.55 1.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.59 14.71 25.69
Interest 3.36 3.12 4.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.76 11.59 21.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.76 11.59 21.05
Tax -0.50 4.14 7.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.27 7.45 13.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.27 7.45 13.76
Equity Share Capital 9.15 9.15 9.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.39 8.14 15.04
Diluted EPS -1.39 8.14 15.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.39 8.14 15.04
Diluted EPS -1.39 8.14 15.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 12:43 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Goa Carbon #Petrochemicals #Results

