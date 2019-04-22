App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 129.29 crore, down 19.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goa Carbon are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.29 crore in March 2019 down 19.55% from Rs. 160.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2019 down 174.25% from Rs. 11.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2019 down 147.45% from Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2018.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 477.55 on April 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.19% returns over the last 6 months and -46.18% over the last 12 months.

Goa Carbon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 129.09 94.27 160.68
Other Operating Income 0.20 -- 0.02
Total Income From Operations 129.29 94.27 160.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 149.81 58.01 99.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.54 24.27 12.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.53 4.59 5.86
Depreciation 0.53 0.53 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.49 13.71 23.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.53 -6.83 18.65
Other Income -0.87 1.72 1.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.40 -5.11 20.32
Interest 2.72 2.43 1.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.11 -7.54 18.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.11 -7.54 18.39
Tax -4.33 -2.64 6.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.79 -4.91 11.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.79 -4.91 11.84
Equity Share Capital 9.15 9.15 9.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.60 -5.36 12.93
Diluted EPS -9.60 -5.36 12.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.60 -5.36 12.93
Diluted EPS -9.60 -5.36 12.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 22, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Goa Carbon #Petrochemicals #Results

