Goa Carbon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 129.29 crore, down 19.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.29 crore in March 2019 down 19.55% from Rs. 160.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2019 down 174.25% from Rs. 11.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2019 down 147.45% from Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2018.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 477.55 on April 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.19% returns over the last 6 months and -46.18% over the last 12 months.