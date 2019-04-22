Goa Carbon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 129.29 crore, down 19.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goa Carbon are:
Net Sales at Rs 129.29 crore in March 2019 down 19.55% from Rs. 160.69 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2019 down 174.25% from Rs. 11.84 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2019 down 147.45% from Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2018.
Goa Carbon shares closed at 477.55 on April 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.19% returns over the last 6 months and -46.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|Goa Carbon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|129.09
|94.27
|160.68
|Other Operating Income
|0.20
|--
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|129.29
|94.27
|160.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|149.81
|58.01
|99.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-27.54
|24.27
|12.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.53
|4.59
|5.86
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.53
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.49
|13.71
|23.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.53
|-6.83
|18.65
|Other Income
|-0.87
|1.72
|1.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.40
|-5.11
|20.32
|Interest
|2.72
|2.43
|1.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.11
|-7.54
|18.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.11
|-7.54
|18.39
|Tax
|-4.33
|-2.64
|6.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.79
|-4.91
|11.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.79
|-4.91
|11.84
|Equity Share Capital
|9.15
|9.15
|9.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.60
|-5.36
|12.93
|Diluted EPS
|-9.60
|-5.36
|12.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.60
|-5.36
|12.93
|Diluted EPS
|-9.60
|-5.36
|12.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited