Goa Carbon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.28 crore, up 64.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.28 crore in June 2022 up 64.24% from Rs. 124.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.48 crore in June 2022 up 11656.41% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.28 crore in June 2022 up 504.88% from Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2021.

Goa Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 15.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2021.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 474.90 on July 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 17.83% over the last 12 months.