Goa Carbon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.28 crore, up 64.24% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goa Carbon are:

Net Sales at Rs 205.28 crore in June 2022 up 64.24% from Rs. 124.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.48 crore in June 2022 up 11656.41% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.28 crore in June 2022 up 504.88% from Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2021.

Goa Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 15.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2021.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 474.90 on July 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 17.83% over the last 12 months.

Goa Carbon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 205.28 274.55 124.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 205.28 274.55 124.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.27 230.97 92.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.05 -2.90 11.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.46 6.25 6.38
Depreciation 0.53 0.53 0.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.52 17.14 10.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.55 22.56 3.81
Other Income 1.20 1.16 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.75 23.72 3.99
Interest 7.28 5.33 3.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.47 18.39 0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.47 18.39 0.14
Tax 4.99 3.19 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.48 15.20 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.48 15.20 0.12
Equity Share Capital 9.15 9.15 9.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.83 16.61 0.13
Diluted EPS 15.83 16.61 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.83 16.61 0.13
Diluted EPS 15.83 16.61 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 13, 2022 11:00 pm
