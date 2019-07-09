Goa Carbon Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 138.91 crore, up 11.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.91 crore in June 2019 up 11.37% from Rs. 124.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2019 down 167.37% from Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2019 down 105.66% from Rs. 15.19 crore in June 2018.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 319.90 on July 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.68% returns over the last 6 months and -49.92% over the last 12 months.