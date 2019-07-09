Goa Carbon Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 138.91 crore, up 11.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goa Carbon are:
Net Sales at Rs 138.91 crore in June 2019 up 11.37% from Rs. 124.72 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2019 down 167.37% from Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2019 down 105.66% from Rs. 15.19 crore in June 2018.
Goa Carbon shares closed at 319.90 on July 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.68% returns over the last 6 months and -49.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Goa Carbon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|138.86
|129.09
|124.67
|Other Operating Income
|0.05
|0.20
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|138.91
|129.29
|124.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|101.55
|149.81
|127.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.69
|-27.54
|-33.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.51
|4.53
|4.66
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.53
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.46
|11.49
|11.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.86
|-9.53
|14.16
|Other Income
|1.46
|-0.87
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|-10.40
|14.71
|Interest
|4.45
|2.72
|3.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.85
|-13.11
|11.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.85
|-13.11
|11.59
|Tax
|-0.83
|-4.33
|4.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.02
|-8.79
|7.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.02
|-8.79
|7.45
|Equity Share Capital
|9.15
|9.15
|9.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.48
|-9.60
|8.14
|Diluted EPS
|-5.48
|-9.60
|8.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.48
|-9.60
|8.14
|Diluted EPS
|-5.48
|-9.60
|8.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
