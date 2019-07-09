App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 138.91 crore, up 11.37% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goa Carbon are:

Net Sales at Rs 138.91 crore in June 2019 up 11.37% from Rs. 124.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2019 down 167.37% from Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2019 down 105.66% from Rs. 15.19 crore in June 2018.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 319.90 on July 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.68% returns over the last 6 months and -49.92% over the last 12 months.

Goa Carbon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'19 Mar'19 Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 138.86 129.09 124.67
Other Operating Income 0.05 0.20 0.05
Total Income From Operations 138.91 129.29 124.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.55 149.81 127.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.69 -27.54 -33.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.51 4.53 4.66
Depreciation 0.54 0.53 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.46 11.49 11.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.86 -9.53 14.16
Other Income 1.46 -0.87 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.40 -10.40 14.71
Interest 4.45 2.72 3.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.85 -13.11 11.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.85 -13.11 11.59
Tax -0.83 -4.33 4.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.02 -8.79 7.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.02 -8.79 7.45
Equity Share Capital 9.15 9.15 9.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.48 -9.60 8.14
Diluted EPS -5.48 -9.60 8.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.48 -9.60 8.14
Diluted EPS -5.48 -9.60 8.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jul 9, 2019 11:46 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Goa Carbon #Petrochemicals #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

