Goa Carbon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 94.27 crore, down 49.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goa Carbon are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.27 crore in December 2018 down 49.49% from Rs. 186.63 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2018 down 121.8% from Rs. 22.50 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2018 down 110.72% from Rs. 42.74 crore in December 2017.
Goa Carbon shares closed at 541.50 on January 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.23% returns over the last 6 months and -51.50% over the last 12 months.
|Goa Carbon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.27
|113.33
|186.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.18
|0.03
|Total Income From Operations
|94.27
|113.51
|186.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.01
|100.01
|132.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.27
|-3.15
|-1.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.59
|4.37
|4.47
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.50
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.71
|11.05
|12.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.83
|0.74
|37.87
|Other Income
|1.72
|0.85
|4.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.11
|1.59
|42.27
|Interest
|2.43
|3.36
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.54
|-1.76
|41.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.54
|-1.76
|41.26
|Tax
|-2.64
|-0.50
|18.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.91
|-1.27
|22.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.91
|-1.27
|22.50
|Equity Share Capital
|9.15
|9.15
|9.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.36
|-1.39
|24.59
|Diluted EPS
|-5.36
|-1.39
|24.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.36
|-1.39
|24.59
|Diluted EPS
|-5.36
|-1.39
|24.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited