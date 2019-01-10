Goa Carbon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 94.27 crore, down 49.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.27 crore in December 2018 down 49.49% from Rs. 186.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2018 down 121.8% from Rs. 22.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2018 down 110.72% from Rs. 42.74 crore in December 2017.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 541.50 on January 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.23% returns over the last 6 months and -51.50% over the last 12 months.