Goa Carbon Q2 net loss at Rs 1.3 crore

Goa Carbon has reported net loss at Rs 1.3 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 on the back of weak operating performance.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 13.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 24.6 percent at Rs 113.5 crore versus Rs 150.6 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA fell 95.1 percent at Rs 1.2 crore and margin was at 1.1 percent.

Other expenses of the company was at Rs 11 crore against Rs 2.1 crore.

Company said in statement that due to absence of export and domestic orders, plants were shut during Q2. Goa plant remained shut for 42 days, Bilaspur plant for 92 days, and Paradeep plant for 19 days.