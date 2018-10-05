App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon Q2 net loss at Rs 1.3 crore

Other expenses of the company was at Rs 11 crore against Rs 2.1 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Goa Carbon has reported net loss at Rs 1.3 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 on the back of weak operating performance.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 13.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 24.6 percent at Rs 113.5 crore versus Rs 150.6 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA fell 95.1 percent at Rs 1.2 crore and margin was at 1.1 percent.

Other expenses of the company was at Rs 11 crore against Rs 2.1 crore.

Company said in statement that due to absence of export and domestic orders, plants were shut during Q2. Goa plant remained shut for 42 days, Bilaspur plant for 92 days, and Paradeep plant for 19 days.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 12:51 pm

tags #Results

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.