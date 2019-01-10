Goa Carbon posts loss Rs 4.9 cr in Q3 amid plants shutdown

Goa Carbon has posted a net loss of Rs 4.9 crore in quarter ended December 2018, impacted by plants shudown.

The company had reported profit of Rs 22.5 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue from operations dropped 49.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 94.3 crore in Q3.

"Goa plant was shut for 55 days, Bilaspur plant for 66 days and Paradeep plant for 61 days during October-December quarter," Goa Carbon said.

At operational level, EBITDA loss (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) stood at Rs 6.3 crore against EBITDA profit at Rs 38.3 crore in same period last fiscal.

Goa Carbon is a public limited company and is in the business of manufacture and marketing of calcined petroleum coke.

At 13:31 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 534.80, down Rs 7.30, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.

