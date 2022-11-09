 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Go Fashion Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.75 crore, up 47.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Go Fashion India are:

Net Sales at Rs 165.75 crore in September 2022 up 47.89% from Rs. 112.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.27 crore in September 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 18.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.28 crore in September 2022 up 29.86% from Rs. 40.26 crore in September 2021.

Go Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in September 2021.

Go Fashion shares closed at 1,330.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.53% returns over the last 6 months

Go Fashion India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 165.75 165.20 112.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 165.75 165.20 112.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 48.91 46.90 29.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.93 22.45 10.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.50 -14.64 -0.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.11 23.71 18.25
Depreciation 20.66 18.76 16.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.97 33.68 18.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.68 34.34 18.40
Other Income 2.94 3.68 5.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.62 38.02 23.47
Interest 6.85 6.08 5.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.77 31.93 18.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.77 31.93 18.09
Tax 5.50 7.50 -0.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.27 24.44 18.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.27 24.44 18.61
Equity Share Capital 54.01 54.01 54.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 4.52 3.56
Diluted EPS 3.57 4.52 3.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 4.52 3.44
Diluted EPS 3.57 4.52 3.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:54 pm
