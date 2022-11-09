Go Fashion Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.75 crore, up 47.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.75 crore in September 2022 up 47.89% from Rs. 112.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.27 crore in September 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 18.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.28 crore in September 2022 up 29.86% from Rs. 40.26 crore in September 2021.

Go Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in September 2021.

Go Fashion shares closed at 1,330.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.53% returns over the last 6 months