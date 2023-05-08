Go Fashion Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.59 crore, up 35.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.59 crore in March 2023 up 35.57% from Rs. 116.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2023 up 20.12% from Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.29 crore in March 2023 up 27.88% from Rs. 40.89 crore in March 2022.

Go Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.28 in March 2022.

Go Fashion shares closed at 1,122.80 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.61% returns over the last 6 months and 15.39% over the last 12 months.