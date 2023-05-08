English
    Go Fashion Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.59 crore, up 35.57% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Go Fashion India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.59 crore in March 2023 up 35.57% from Rs. 116.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2023 up 20.12% from Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.29 crore in March 2023 up 27.88% from Rs. 40.89 crore in March 2022.

    Go Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.28 in March 2022.

    Go Fashion shares closed at 1,122.80 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.61% returns over the last 6 months and 15.39% over the last 12 months.

    Go Fashion India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.59176.74116.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.59176.74116.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.6848.0144.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.0531.8117.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.69-18.33-25.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.1625.6320.30
    Depreciation24.5922.0518.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.7130.4421.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0937.1318.74
    Other Income2.612.693.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7039.8121.94
    Interest8.437.106.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.2732.7215.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.2732.7215.18
    Tax4.498.402.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.7824.3112.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.7824.3112.30
    Equity Share Capital54.0154.0154.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.744.502.28
    Diluted EPS2.744.502.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.744.502.28
    Diluted EPS2.744.502.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Go Fashion #Go Fashion India #Results #Retailing
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am