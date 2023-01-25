 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Go Fashion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.74 crore, up 24.47% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Go Fashion India are:

Net Sales at Rs 176.74 crore in December 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 142.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.31 crore in December 2022 up 2.63% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.86 crore in December 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 55.29 crore in December 2021.

Go Fashion India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 176.74 165.75 142.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 176.74 165.75 142.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 48.01 48.91 45.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.81 35.93 29.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.33 -28.50 -19.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.63 25.11 18.61
Depreciation 22.05 20.66 16.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.44 34.97 15.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.13 28.68 35.24
Other Income 2.69 2.94 3.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.81 31.62 38.46
Interest 7.10 6.85 5.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.72 24.77 32.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.72 24.77 32.98
Tax 8.40 5.50 9.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.31 19.27 23.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.31 19.27 23.69
Equity Share Capital 54.01 54.01 54.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.50 3.57 4.48
Diluted EPS 4.50 3.57 4.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.50 3.57 4.48
Diluted EPS 4.50 3.57 4.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited