GNFC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,771.71 crore, up 59.93% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,771.71 crore in March 2022 up 59.93% from Rs. 1,733.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 643.26 crore in March 2022 up 108.24% from Rs. 308.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 946.52 crore in March 2022 up 82.17% from Rs. 519.59 crore in March 2021.

GNFC EPS has increased to Rs. 41.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.88 in March 2021.

GNFC shares closed at 799.40 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.15% returns over the last 6 months and 114.32% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,771.71 2,380.33 1,733.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,771.71 2,380.33 1,733.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,177.74 1,147.89 738.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.79 21.92 6.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 59.12 -72.55 -14.23
Power & Fuel 315.57 323.38 236.77
Employees Cost 109.43 113.68 123.96
Depreciation 74.38 76.70 68.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 200.18 172.07 170.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 811.50 597.24 401.93
Other Income 60.64 48.15 49.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 872.14 645.39 451.11
Interest 0.80 1.14 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 871.34 644.25 449.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 871.34 644.25 449.81
Tax 228.08 105.93 140.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 643.26 538.32 308.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 643.26 538.32 308.91
Equity Share Capital 155.42 155.42 155.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.39 34.64 19.88
Diluted EPS 41.39 34.64 19.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.39 34.64 19.88
Diluted EPS 41.39 34.64 19.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
