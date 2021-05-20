GNFC Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,733.03 crore, up 29.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,733.03 crore in March 2021 up 29.09% from Rs. 1,342.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 308.91 crore in March 2021 up 29.38% from Rs. 238.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 519.59 crore in March 2021 up 153.51% from Rs. 204.96 crore in March 2020.

GNFC EPS has increased to Rs. 19.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.36 in March 2020.

GNFC shares closed at 387.15 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.90% returns over the last 6 months and 192.08% over the last 12 months.