GNFC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,430.94 crore, down 18.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,430.94 crore in March 2019 down 18.9% from Rs. 1,764.37 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.60 crore in March 2019 down 71.55% from Rs. 328.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.61 crore in March 2019 down 66.18% from Rs. 522.14 crore in March 2018.

GNFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 21.17 in March 2018.

GNFC shares closed at 308.25 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.34% returns over the last 6 months and -34.35% over the last 12 months.