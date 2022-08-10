GNFC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,696.19 crore, up 93.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,696.19 crore in June 2022 up 93.37% from Rs. 1,394.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 568.95 crore in June 2022 up 137.19% from Rs. 239.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 838.25 crore in June 2022 up 92.25% from Rs. 436.02 crore in June 2021.

GNFC EPS has increased to Rs. 36.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.43 in June 2021.

GNFC shares closed at 772.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.41% returns over the last 6 months and 111.24% over the last 12 months.